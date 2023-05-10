Kevin Cramer bw.tif

If you’ve had the chance to visit North Dakota, you know there’s nothing quite like the beauty of our summers: longer, warmer days capped off by spectacular late-night sunsets. All winter, as we push our snowblowers down the driveway for the third time in a week, we look forward to boating on pontoons and hiking in the hills. By the time winter thaws, we’re ready to take advantage of the warm weather and unfrozen water. From kayaking to camping, we’re ready for summer.

I served as North Dakota’s tourism director. It was the most fun I’ve ever had in a job. Each year, over 21 million visitors come to our state to visit our national parks, lakes, and trails. In 2021, tourism contributed over $2.5 billion to our state’s economy, nearly $375 million of which was recreation related.



Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., is a U.S. Senator.  

Tags