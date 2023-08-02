Congratulations to the Wahpeton Post 20 Legion Baseball team on its state championship!
The Boys of Summer had a tremendous season that culminated in a state championship, in which the team went undefeated and outscored their opponents 48-8 over five games. The team has skill, coaching, and heart, and they represent Wahpeton well.
As we step into August, here are a few city bits:
• Construction continues in many areas in town, most notably Eighth Avenue North. As one of the bigger projects in the last decade, it’s had its ups and downs. The current estimate is that the avenue will be paved and open between Second Street and Seventh Street by Friday, Aug. 18. That would be just in time for students returning to campus at NDSCS.
• Music in the Park has a few weeks left, concluding Wednesday, Sept. 6. Don’t miss those nice summer nights the next few Wednesdays with some live music.
• First day of school at Wahpeton Public Schools will be Tuesday, Aug. 22.
• It’s budget time for the city. The first reading of the 2024 budget ordinance will be Tuesday, Sept. 5.
• And don’t forget about NDSCS move in weekend, Saturday, Aug. 19-Sunday, Aug. 20. Let’s welcome the students and their families to Wahpeton by decorating stores and residences alike with red and black to show we’re a warm and welcoming community.
Many of you’ve heard about the Home Improvement Partnership Program between the City of Wahpeton and Gate City Bank It offers low-interest loans for home improvement projects geared toward keeping our current housing stock viable. The bank provides $1,000,000 toward the project and I’m happy to say that in 2023 the number of projects being done will come very close to that amount.
It’s good to hear about the things being done to improve homes in town.
CHRIS DEVRIESis Wahpeton’s Community Development Director.
