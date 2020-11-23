It’s that time of year again. Time to get in on a chance win a $3,500 travel voucher from Kvamme Travel. The Twin Town Ambassadors and the Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors will be selling tickets for this raffle. Tickets go on sale this week and can be purchased at the Chamber Office, from a board member or from an ambassador. Tickets are $10 each and there will be only 500 sold. Drawing for this raffle will be held on Thursday, Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. on Facebook Live. Winner will also be notified by phone. Need not be present to win.
Holiday BINGO also begins this Saturday. There will be six chances to win Chamber Bucks throughout the month of December. Participating businesses include: City Brew Hall, Lovin’ Nutrition, Thrifty Horizons, Golden Rule, Farm City Supply, Indigo life + style, Pinewood Kennels, Dakota Coffee Co., Breckenridge Drug, Hairetage Hallmark, Drifter Chic Boutique, Wilkin Drink & Eatery, Red Door Art Gallery, The Weathered Nest, Wapheton Drug and Gift, Favorites Drive Thru Deli, Wahpeton Ace Hardware, Sanford Optical Wahpeton, M&H Gas Station, The Boiler Room Wahpeton, Tractor Supply Co. Wahpeton, Total Personality, Thrifty White Pharmacy Wahpeton, and Slim’s Furniture.
Get your BINGO card from any of these businesses or the Chamber Office, make a minimum $10 purchase at a participating businesses and get your card stamped, complete a BINGO (straight or four corners) and drop your BINGO card off at the Chamber Office at 1505 11th St. N in Wahpeton (use the outside drop box if after hours). Winners will be announced on Facebook Live at 1 p.m. on December 7, 14 and 23. Each day we will choose two $250 Chamber Buck winners. Winners will also be notified by phone.
Finally, we will be holding a Small Business Saturday promotion called Shop, Drop and Win on Saturday, Nov. 28. Shop any small business in Wahpeton and Breckenridge, write your name and number on the back of your receipts and drop them at the Chamber Office no later than 12 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1. At 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1 on Facebook Live, we will be drawing for two $500 Chamber Buck winners. There will be one drawing for receipts from Wahpeton and another for receipts from Breckenridge. Winners will also be notified by phone. All local small businesses are included in this event and no minimum purchase is necessary
For more information on all these events follow us on Facebook and thank you for continuing to support our local businesses.
