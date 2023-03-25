After the Revolution, the 13 independent colonies realized that nationalization was the only solution to their problems and wrote a Constitution within which important powers were delegated to a central government. We have been going through more nationalization of American life through the last 250 years.

Interstate railroads and canals were built; the telegraph and telephone became a necessity; interstate retail developed along with manufacturing; the labor market became national; movies and television gave citizens a common entertainment, public education was launched, and a common civil religion subdued the diversity in our population.



Lloyd Omdahl is a political columnist and previous North Dakota Lieutenant Governor. 

Tags