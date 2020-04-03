By my calculation, this is my 50th column for Coffee with the Cities. It honestly doesn’t seem like that many, and hopefully you all feel the same and I haven’t bored you.
I didn’t expect number 50 to be so sullen, but that’s the time in which we currently live. COVID-19 (coronavirus) is changing our everyday lives this spring as it spreads throughout the country. Business doors are locked, meetings are being done over the phone, shelves are empty at local stores, kids are doing their schoolwork online. Not since 9/11 have I seen the country in such turmoil.
But one thing’s for sure – I’ve been impressed with the response from our community leaders, local schools, and the state. A big thank you needs to go out to all these entities for the way they’ve responded to this pandemic.
Wahpeton is going through a bad time right now, no doubt about it. But we know we’re not alone. The entire country is in crisis, and in some areas it’s much worse than it is here. I don’t know when this will pass, or when we’ll be able to be closer than six feet from one another. I can tell you that subscribing to Hulu, as my wife and I did a few months ago, has become one of the best decisions of my life.
As we make our way through the next few weeks and months, I hope you’re all safe and healthy out there.
It’s also important that I talk a bit about the 2020 Census. It seems like a strange time to be talking about it, but at this point the census is still on for this year. Dates may be pushed back a bit, but we still want all our residents (and I mean ALL our residents) to respond to the census and be counted. With all that’s going on – NDSCS students leaving early, for example – we need a very good response from everyone else.
Hopefully by now you’ve seen or heard about the importance of our census count. A great number of things, from schools to health care facilities to social services and more, can see funding increase or decrease based on census numbers. We need all hands on deck for this one, folks. And it’s easier than ever to respond: you can call, go online, or mail your information. The nice thing to remember is that, if you get your response in early, you won’t get that knock on the door this summer.
The last thing I want to mention is the spring flood outlook.
As I write this, the river is just over nine feet. Eleven feet is the minor flood stage. The Red has already hit its crest so I’m hopeful that the good spring melt we’ve had will keep us from having a big issue with water. We still need to be mindful, however, as anything is still possible – especially if we see significant precipitation this month.
If you’d like to keep updated, just go to the city’s webpage, www.wahpeton.com, and click on the National Weather Service Flood Outlook link under Public Notices.
