With fall comes shorter days, cooler evenings, pumpkin spice, changing colors, a new season and the holidays right around the corner.
The Twin Town Business Partners’ first annual Java Jump will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. We are excited that several businesses in Wahpeton and Breckenridge will be participating.
Here is the list of participating businesses: Indigo life + style, Hairetage Hallmark, The Golden Rule, Red Door Art Gallery, City Brew Hall, Midwest Vision Center, Breckenridge Drug, Drifter Chic Boutique, Blazer Express, Slims Home Furnishings, Bold Print and The Frame Shop, Wahpeton Drug, Total Personality, L.I.F.E. Fitness Pro, Snap Fitness, Anytime Fitness and Listening Hands Massage, LLC.
We encourage you to look for the Java Cup sign on the door of each participating business and stop in to enjoy a cup of coffee. There will be special drinks, treats, drawings and door prizes. Each business will have in-store specials and promotions. Each participating business will be running specials from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. that day and you will not want to miss out on any of them.
The Twin Town Business Partners are also working on more upcoming events for the near future. The next event, “Save a Buck,” will be during deer hunting weekend, Friday, Nov. 8-Saturday Nov. 9.
There will be a special Holiday Open House on Tuesday, Nov. 26. Held in conjunction with the tree lighting and Santa’s Workshop, it’s sponsored by Heritage Insurance. We’ll have a Cookie Crawl on Saturday, Dec. 14, which is also be the day Santa comes to town on the train.
If you are interested in joining our business partners group, please reach out to myself or Lisa at the Chamber Office with any questions. We are loving the ideas that are coming together with great discussions and many new events in the works.
We are also gearing up for the second annual Festival of Trees. If you or your place of business would like to be a part of this fun event, you may donate a tree, decorations, or a completely decorated tree.
Your business could also use this as a team-building event. We had many participate last year and they enjoyed doing it together. Monetary donations will be accepted and we are also looking for volunteers to help set up and decorate trees that are donated as well. There are many ways that you can be involved.
Finally, we’re looking for people and trailers to help deliver the trees to their new homes in time for the holidays in December. Families or people wanting to receive a tree can contact Rebekah at Richland-Wilkin Kinship to get an application. The application for donating to the Festival of Trees is available on the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber website. Please print off, fill out and return in to Tami or me by Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
We will be displaying the trees again this year in Heritage Square in Wahpeton and Twin Town Villa in Breckenridge. We hope you will participate again this year in the Twin Town’s second annual Festival of Trees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.