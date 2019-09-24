As some of you may have read in the paper, the Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber has renamed the Twin Town Retail Committee to the Twin Town Business Partners. We have elected officers for this group and they are as follows: President Karissa Etten, City Brew; Vice President Mickie Mohs, Indigo Life + Style, Secretary Noah Dobmeier, Red Door Art Gallery, and Treasurer Kim Krause, Hairetage Hallmark.
We are very excited with this big step forward and are working very hard on planning events for the Twin Towns. We have gone to the Wahpeton Finance Committee for some support financially from the sales tax dollar fund to help us promote and advertise as we get this kicked off. We will also be asking for funds from other entities to help support this group. Our goal is to make the Twin Towns a destination and our community a very vibrant one with lots of reasons to support it and shop local.
This group meets on the first Wednesday of each month at 8:30 a.m. at the Chamber Office. If you would like to become involved in this group and share your ideas, please join us or feel free to reach out to us with any questions or concerns.
We have planned some very fun fourth quarter events starting with a Java Jump from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. Watch for more details and make plans to come and join in on the fun. We will also be having a Save a Buck Weekend for all the deer hunter widows out there on Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 2.
This year the tree lighting will be on Tuesday, Nov. 26 in downtown Wahpeton with special events planned for that evening. There will be a tree lighting planned on a different date in Breckenridge. On Saturday, Dec. 14, Santa will come to the Twin Towns and you will want to make plans to join us this year. We will hold a Cookie Crawl at participating businesses and many other things are in the works for that day.
The Chamber is busy planning Business after Hours again as we have not had one for three years and have decided it was time to hold one again with many request to bring it back. We will be looking for businesses that would like to have a booth at our event, there will be a booth fee cost. Business after Hours will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 at the Wahpeton Event Center. We will get more information out to you all soon as we have things finalized. This event will also be open to the public and we will sell tickets closer to the date.
We are filling in your fall and holiday schedule so please make sure to add us to your calendar. Again, if you have any questions please contact Wanda or Lisa at the Chamber Office.
