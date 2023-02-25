I will never forget my first job! It was a part time office job at St. Francis Home in Breckenridge, Minnesota. I was still in high school and my work hours began at 4 p.m. through the evening and more hours on weekends. Joyce Mitzel was my direct supervisor and the office staff treated me well and was very patient with my training.

I am forever indebted to Joyce, Sue Busta, and the small team who took me under their wing. That expereince was such a positive start in the work force and it instilled a strong work ethic. It was pleasant and yet set expectations that halped me grow as an adolescent setting the stage for life. I compare it with the same importance of having a good teacher on your first day of school.



Kathy Diekman is the director of Chahinkapa Zoo.

