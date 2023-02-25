I will never forget my first job! It was a part time office job at St. Francis Home in Breckenridge, Minnesota. I was still in high school and my work hours began at 4 p.m. through the evening and more hours on weekends. Joyce Mitzel was my direct supervisor and the office staff treated me well and was very patient with my training.
I am forever indebted to Joyce, Sue Busta, and the small team who took me under their wing. That expereince was such a positive start in the work force and it instilled a strong work ethic. It was pleasant and yet set expectations that halped me grow as an adolescent setting the stage for life. I compare it with the same importance of having a good teacher on your first day of school.
With spring on its way, we are eager for zoo season! The zoo opens for the season on April 22. Along with our animal care team, we are hiring in our guest service positions. These are a good fit for any age 14 and over. We have been the site for many “first job” employees. The zoo is a great place to start because it is an atmosphere of recreation with a variety of tasks and locations in the zoo. Openings available include: Admissions, Gift Shop/Food, and Carousel. There is also an opening for Petting Zoo Keeper. (Note: Carousel must be at least 18 years of age.)
Along with earning a wage, gaining experience, and having fun on the job, summer zoo employees get a free tour for their family, and other perks. If you are reading this perhaps you will encourage your son or daughter to apply at Chahinkapa Zoo for season 2023! There are also volunteer opportunities available!