Back in the 60’s and my first years teaching at NDSCS, I taught an article by Gilbert Hight called "The Mystery of Zen." The gist of it was that if the zen master meditated in his target long enough, he could hit it dead center with the perfectly released arrow. When his grasshopper, his “chela," asked how he did it, he replied, "Just then, it shot.” The implications of the essay was that we have the subconscious ability to do amazing things if we can tap into our brain’s astonishing hidden capabilities. But one needed much practice, deep meditation on every phase of one’s actions.
I’ve experienced some of those “Who’d believe it?” shots myself, but never by meditation. In my case the amazing shot, whether with bow, gun, or basketball, came with complete spontaneity. The more I’d ponder on the shot, the more likely I was going to miss, just like Wilt Chamberlain trying to make free throws.
One of those circus shots came while bow-plinking in Oregon. I was with a pal, and we spotted a white dish pan tilted in our direction from a slope about 70 yards out. I said, “Hey Ken, Watch this.” Then I wheeled around, aimed my arrow up in the air around 50 degrees and let fly, all in one motion. My arrow hit that pan dead center-slight side wind and all. How my brain figured out the logistics of the shot, I have no clue. We both aimed at the pan quite a few more shots, but few even came close.
On a duck hunt once with Lathen West, We had a high wind and a teal came zooming way up at well over 70 mph. I ‘flung’ my gun back and killed it dead. I had to walk 80 yards to pick it up. Lathan came up with one of his West-isms: “ Imbelievable!” ( It should be “un.”)
That was the only “Zen” shot I made that day. But it was totally instinctive. If I’d tried to calculate and maintain the correct lead, which I've done a few times on flocks of teal, I’d have hit the birds 10 yards. Behind the one I “aimed” at.
I’ve always loved shooting baskets, I’ve noticed one thing-there was a “streak” of five or ten minutes when I was “on” in many games, not just for a few minutes but often for a whole quarter or even half. I’ve read that he practices his shots and moves long, long, hours, so that in a game it all looks easy, but amazing, truly "the stuff that dreams are made of," if you’re his couch.
I also got hooked watching my Oregon Ducks play for coach Chip kelly. In some of those games, it seemed that the whole team was “in the zone.” and I loved seeing Marcus Mariota "thread the needle" with passes only a seamstress could appreciate. Those teams routinely scored over 50 points, using a “hurry up, no huddle” offense, and if they got the ball with a minute left, they usually scored.
A thing Marcus shares with Steph is that they both point "up" after great plays, thanking the source of their success. That's the kind of humility God loves. “How sharper than a serpent’s tooth it is to have a thankless child,” cried King Lear over his monster daughter, Goneril.
My point in all of this is that man indeed has powers few imagine. David, in Psalm 18 speaks of being "fearfully and wonderfully made ... so that a bow of steal is broken in my arms with feet like hinds feet and able to leap over a wall or run through a troop." We read also Sampson, whose God-given powers made him unbeatable and at the end able to push down pillars holding up the enemy’s castle. Such biblical characters were often described as “anointed” or empowered from “on high.”
The tradition of anointing the kind came directly out of Hebrew scriptures and was invoked by the British and other monarchies when they “christened” their kings. The king’s head was anointed with oil, a “balm” symbolizing the Holy Spirit, which blessed with power both the king and his reign. Interestingly, the word “Christ” means “anointed one” and his power, “the anointing.”
Jesus, beginning his ministry, cites Isaiah’s prophecy from Chapter 61: “The spirit of the lord is upon me, because he has anointed me to preach the good news to the poor …” King Richard the Second, as he was being deposed, cries out, “Not all the waters in the great wide seas can wash the balm from an anointed king!”
The Bible says that we are all “Children of the Most High God” and “Heirs according to his Promise.” So why should we think it was so unusual that now and then, on of us lights up the scoreboard with a feat so ‘imbelievable’ as to remind us of our ancestry and stretch our ability to believe it.
