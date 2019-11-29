Dear Friends,
I am often writing about the positive things in our world and the blessing bestowed on us each day. This past week as I was hurriedly getting ready to host a large Thanksgiving gathering I know I was not heeding my own advice to slow down and be grateful for the day. Then a young person’s story reminded me of how precious our lives are each moment.
I am an adjunct instructor at NDSCS. This week the topic was the nervous system including learning about the intricate structures in the human brain. One student, McKenzie Giesler, was especially interested in the subject matter and after class I learned why this was when she shared a terrifying and personal story with me. I have her permission to tell you her experience.
It was 2003, McKenzie was 2 years old. Her parents, two siblings, and she were headed across North Dakota to Fargo to enjoy a special Christmas shopping venture. McKenzie was secured in her car seat in the back. Suddenly a white-tailed buck ran into the side of the family’s car at what her father would latter describe as believing they were hit by another vehicle. Other than being jolted and shocked the rest of the family seemed fine. Not so for McKenzie. The deer hit at such a force he came through the side of the car and his antler penetrated McKenzie’s skull piercing the parietal lobe of her brain. Acting quickly and without cell phone reception, her parents struggled to stop a passing vehicle for help.
Picture a mother sitting on the side of the road in December holding her toddler. There were plenty of passer-bys and yet nobody stopped. Finally, a young college student, Danielle, came to their rescue.
Transporting the family to the nearest hospital it was soon deemed necessary that she be air-lifted to Fargo. Through complex and long procedures and treatments McKenzie not only survived the ordeal, but is the vibrant, intelligent young woman she is today.
I listened intently while McKenzie talked. Interested in the science and medical aspect of her incident, I read with awe the detailed hospital report she gave to me. It reiterated the critical condition and the likelihood of fatality that could have ensued. Afterwards, I was silent due to the sheer reverence of what I just heard and read while imagining the horrible realization by her parents seeing the situation.
As a mother myself I cannot fathom frantically trying to wave a citizen down along the road and finally seeing a heroine who took the time and care to stop, assist, and ultimately rescue.
As I was locking up the lab with tears in my eyes McKenzie told me the rest of her story. Fifteen years later McKenzie’s mother found Danielle through social media. Back then a college student the same age as McKenzie is today, Danielle now has children of her own. They came together for a reunion full of gratitude and affection for the young woman who had pulled over that fateful day.
Go into this holiday season with love and care in your heart.
