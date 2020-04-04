Tom and I miss our grandchildren during these social distancing times. So, to keep in touch in a humorous way, I suggested to Tom that we make a video for them. He assumed I meant just a talking video and said, “Why don’t we just Facetime like we normally do? “
I explained, “Well, I thought we could do something fun!”
He sighed.
I continued, “I was thinking we could do a music video”.
His reply was, “You go ahead. Knock yourself out.”
I dared to continue my plea. I told him it would not be as much fun if he, ‘Papa Tom’ was not in the video. I suggested we lip sync to “Karma Chameleon” complete with costumes. Then I went a step further … ”And you can be Boy George!” I quickly walked in to the next room. He did not follow.
I got the Bluetooth and Youtube music ready. A variety of hats, and other accessories were standing by to be donned by me and my very unwilling partner in song. “We should rehearse it,” I said.
“No.”
“It would be better if we practiced just once,” I whined a little like a five-year old.
“No. Let’s just get this over with.”
So we did. Music blaring. The dog left the room (he hates that we are home so much). Tom and I did our best dubbing the words that we thought we knew (we really should rehearsed it), and changing accessories out of screen and back again. We both enjoyed it or least we laughed a lot and that is important during these somber times. We then sent it off to the grandkids who reportedly giggled heartily.
We received positive feedback from our grown children suggesting that we do one for each day of our quarantine. I said, “See Tom! We did good! What shall we do tomorrow?” My celebration dance was short lived when we received the following text form our oldest son after he viewed our production, “Well, I see the liquor stores are still open.”
Keep your humor and make room for joy in each day,
Kathy
