This is a column about war and remembrance, and about how the sacrifice of more than 8,000 American wartime soldiers and aviators has never been forgotten. It is about respect, duty and loyalty — three attributes that sometimes seem to be in short supply but are cultivated in surfeit in a small corner of The Netherlands that is forever America.

And so, as we mark the 100th anniversary of the creation of the American Battle Monuments Commission this year, it is appropriate to retell how, on a bright, sunny day in September 1944, more than 800 B-17 aircraft, airborne beasts known as Flying Fortresses, began their bombing in a massive effort to clear a transport route through The Netherlands.



DAVID M. SHRIBMAN is the former executive editor of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.