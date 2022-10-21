Kids and kitties deserve warmth in winter

The autumn air is here and soon snow will grace our lawns and lanes. The zoo animals’ coats are thickening, and their beauty is indescribable.
Snow leopards look lush in their spotted camouflage while our beautiful bobcat, Clover, is also thickening her gorgeous coat. Resident tigers Zaida, Tilly and Felix are adorable with fluffy fur. Elk and bison display splendor with thick hair and visible exhales of the crisp air. It assures me that nature has provided for these magnificent animals.
It also reminds me that some of our own species may not be as fortunate when it comes to clothing their families in winter wear. Coats, jackets, snow pants, mittens and boots are necessary in our climate. Seeing kids at the playgrounds without the proper warmth tugs at our heartstrings. If you have the means to purchase or donate gently-used items, let someone know.
Another great way to keep our “kiddies” as warm as zoo “kitties” is NDSCS’ program, “Keep Wildcats Warm.” For more information, check out the college website or Facebook. The Kinship Program and the Optimist Club have done excellent work through the years to help clothe community families.
Chahinkapa Zoo is on board to help facilitate a winter wear program. If you cannot get to one of these agencies, let me know and I will be happy to facilitate. We will make sure these agencies or individuals get your gift. You may also know of neighbors or friends who would love to receive your act of kindness directly from you.
Either way, let’s help each other so that we can all go out to embrace the winter months with joyful play.
