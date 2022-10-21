Kids and kitties deserve warmth in winter
Courtesy Chahinkapa Zoo

The autumn air is here and soon snow will grace our lawns and lanes. The zoo animals’ coats are thickening, and their beauty is indescribable.

Snow leopards look lush in their spotted camouflage while our beautiful bobcat, Clover, is also thickening her gorgeous coat. Resident tigers Zaida, Tilly and Felix are adorable with fluffy fur. Elk and bison display splendor with thick hair and visible exhales of the crisp air. It assures me that nature has provided for these magnificent animals.



Kathy Diekman is director of Chahinkapa Zoo.

Tags

Load comments