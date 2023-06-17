Knowing how to swim makes the outdoors safer
Courtesy MCC

Swimming is a lifetime recreation activity that should be taught to every young person. Water-based recreation is among life’s joys. Swimming is a lifesaving skill.

Drowning is the leading cause of deaths for children ages 1-4. For children ages 5-14, it is the second-most cause of unintentional injury death after motor vehicle accidents.



Wayne Beyer is the former Wahpeton Parks and Recreation Director.

