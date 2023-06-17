Knowing how to swim makes the outdoors safer

Swimming is a lifetime recreation activity that should be taught to every young person. Water-based recreation is among life’s joys. Swimming is a lifesaving skill.
Drowning is the leading cause of deaths for children ages 1-4. For children ages 5-14, it is the second-most cause of unintentional injury death after motor vehicle accidents.
Swim lessons are taught at the Chahinkapa Park and city of Breckenridge outdoor swim pools and NDSCS indoor pool. They are formally scheduled over a couple weeks, using Red Cross safety standards. Private lessons are a good option if your child needs more individual attention.
Swim lessons could be a really valuable school physical education activity. One challenge with park swim lessons is that parents need to register their children. Many children are not enrolled in swim lessons. The beauty of school physical education classes would be that every child in a targeted age group would get swimming lessons. Admittedly, there would be extra costs, bus transportation and the challenge of finding trained swim lesson teachers during the school day. Mandates are not popular, either.
Some states are passing laws to address swimming. Florida passed the “Every Child a Swimmer” law in 2021. Schools must provide information to parents on the importance of learning to swim. Louisiana went a step further. It requires that public schools offer water safety training to children in grades K-12.
Swimming is terrific exercise for physical fitness. It is aerobic, muscle-strengthening and endurance building. The water resistance helps prevent injury. Swimming is excellent cross-training for runners or athletes in any sport. Healthy weight, heart and lungs all benefit. It is low impact and easy on the joints, a good way to recover from injuries yet stay active. Many senior citizens use swimming pools for active, healthy lives.
Swimming makes outdoor recreation like fishing, water skiing, canoeing, tubing, hunting and kayaking safer. It is always unfortunate to read about drowning deaths when people are having fun.
Young people who learn to swim and take lifeguarding classes are about guaranteed a job. There is a nationwide lifeguard shortage, with some pools not opening and others offering restricted hours.
Young people head for different waters like lakes and rivers. Families spend weekends at destinations like Wisconsin Dells. Many families have a cottage or second home at a lake. It is a way of life in the Upper Midwest.
Swim pool passes are available at the local pools and a great idea. Our family enjoyed the Chahinkapa Park outdoor swimming pool for several years. When the girls were young, they enjoyed Dad playing shark with them. The waterslide accommodates pool users of all ages and the diving well, not common anymore, was fun when they became teenagers. Thanks to Dr. Lucy and Vartan Malkasian, a climbing wall and zipline were added. It is hard to beat family time at the pool when there are sweltering summer days.
Many parents are swimmers and can teach their own children. Like any youth sport, teaching the fundamentals (breathing techniques, arm and leg movements and floating), being patient, projecting a positive attitude, learning progressive steps and keeping it fun are keys.
Not taking swimming lessons nearly cost my life. After jumping off a high bank at the Walton Gravel Pit, I was rescued by a brother who pulled me to shore by my hair. The accident prompted our parents to enroll all seven children in swim lessons.
We don’t know who will fall off the dock, break through the ice or end up in deep water. Swimming lessons help your children be successful in the water and enjoy a life of water-based recreation.