Langendorfer Shelter is a tribute to a great man

Langendorfer Shelter is one of the most popular Chahinkapa Park picnic shelters. The shelter was named after Wendell Langendorfer, Wahpeton’s Park Superintendent from 1956 to 1988.
The original Langendorfer Shelter was a double-decker shelter built by former Wahpeton Mayor Meryl Hansey that got in the way of the flood protective levee built in 1997-1998. Due to stairs and accessibility challenges to the second level, only the top half was moved to its present location by the playground.
Most people who now use the shelter are probably unaware of the gifts Wendell bestowed to the community. He was the parks, recreation, zoo, forestry and swim pool director rolled into one.
Wendell was a simple, very hard-working person. Early in his career, he removed duck weed off the ponds with a pole and net. Eventually, an underground pipe system connected the ponds to the Red River for circulation and to add fresh water for better quality.
He patiently built a modest flood protective levee along the river over several years so Chahinkapa Park would not flood every year.
The park staff hand shoveled a 110’ X 300’ skating pond. Winter recreation interest boomed to add two outdoor hockey rinks. The ice was good enough that high school outdoor hockey games were played. Wendell often worked as the warming house attendant and enjoyed beating the youths in table tennis.
Wendell was conservative. A piece of chain-link fence, not a custom drag, was used to groom softball and baseball infields. If he could do it himself, he did not hire somebody.
He paid attention to detail. Wendell emphasized to part-time staff there should be no grass blade higher than two inches.
Wahpeton was one of the first cities to hire a horticulturist – Mary Ann Siemieniewski, who landscaped large plantings of marigolds and petunias in railroad tie planters built by the park staff. Instead of fencing, park maintenance workers placed natural rock boulders along the roads.
Wendell was the city forester for more than 20 years. He marked DED for Dutch Elm Disease on infected American elm trees. He laughed when people accused him of not spelling DEAD correctly. Wendell planted many trees and took great care of them. One of them, a Scotch pine by Chahinkapa Zoo, is North Dakota’s largest.
Wendell was an entrepreneur who once maintained a ski jump in the park. The Parkette operated by Bud and Beanie Oliver was the first fast food drive-in in North Dakota. A nearby miniature golf course was one of the first, too.
Wendell believed in lifelong learning and was among a handful of park superintendents who met during ND League of Cities conferences and started the ND Recreation and Parks Association. These old-timers were characters who typically skipped the indoor meetings and instead toured the park system.
Wendell was honored to be in the first Hall of Fame class of the North Dakota Recreation and Parks Association.
Wahpeton was the first Class A-sized city to start a Babe Ruth baseball program. Wendell drove the team bus to Midwest Plains Tournaments in states like Missouri and Kansas.
Wendell was a long-time fixture at NDSSS football games and homecoming parades with Willie, a zoo bobcat and NDSSS Wildcat mascot. The Langendorfers sometimes bottle-fed bear cubs rejected by their mothers. Wendell’s large, muscle-strewn arms had plenty of scratch scars.
The zoo’s woven wire fence was no match when the bison looked for greener pastures. During one escape, a bison went nose-to-nose with our pickup. Wendell jumped out of the pickup to head the bison back to the zoo. I watched from the passenger side.
Giant Canada geese are now prolific but at one time they were rare. Many geese were raised on Chahinkapa Park ponds. Goslings were herded onto the multipurpose court and sold to North Dakota and Minnesota wildlife clubs.
Wendell was an artist and incorporated public art in the park system. He routed hand-crafted wood signs and painted natural scenes on buildings (the park’s first murals) and even pickups. Wendell taught us that every wall and blank space is a canvas. He helped the talented Eper Novetske build the rock studded North Dakota county monument across the museum.
Wendell was a talented chef and especially known for his delicious grilled chicken that served large events. He invented “Wendell’s Salt” with a variety of salts and spices that even went nationwide with sales.
He was a loyal member of the VFW who sponsored girls’ softball and Babe Ruth baseball. Wendell and Gordy Thiel spearheaded a funding drive and road trip to add the Vietnam War airplane at the Airport Park entrance.
Langendorfer Shelter is a tribute to a great one – Wendell Langendorfer.
WAYNE BEYER is the former Wahpeton Parks and Recreation director.