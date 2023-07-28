Langendorfer Shelter is a tribute to a great man

Wendell Langendorfer with two black bear cubs.

 Courtesy Wayne Beyer

Langendorfer Shelter is one of the most popular Chahinkapa Park picnic shelters. The shelter was named after Wendell Langendorfer, Wahpeton’s Park Superintendent from 1956 to 1988.

The original Langendorfer Shelter was a double-decker shelter built by former Wahpeton Mayor Meryl Hansey that got in the way of the flood protective levee built in 1997-1998. Due to stairs and accessibility challenges to the second level, only the top half was moved to its present location by the playground.



WAYNE BEYER is the former Wahpeton Parks and Recreation director.

