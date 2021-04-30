Conservation education has no better classroom than the outdoors. The optimum learning environment features prairie grass, wetlands, trees, terrain and the skies.
The annual Junior Wildlife birding field trip featured Tewaukon National Wildlife Refuge and we were capably guided by Patrick Fitzmorris, Refuge Manager.
Birdwatching guide books are handy references for identification. The key is observing the striking colors of migrating and breeding waterfowl in their most flamboyant colors of the year. Black becomes coal black, white morphs to snowy white and brown intensifies to chestnut brown. All in the lives of males showing off to females who feign no interest!
The youth are taught that looking out the window for wildlife is a much better option than asking “When are we going to get there?” while traveling. En route, we saw blue-winged teal with Columbia blue wing spectrums and canvasbacks with mahogany heads sloping from white canvas backs like a Terry Redlin painting in sheet water filled ditches.
Birding is special. The youth are curious and it perks their interest in science and nature. Wildlife welcomes us and shares their natural world with people, binoculars and spotting scopes.
A flock of a hundred majestic American white pelicans fly back-and-forth from a large slough to an adjacent farm field. Their bucket-like bills seine rough fish like bullheads from the water. Did you know the world’s largest pelican nesting colony is at Chase Lake near Medina?
Franklin gulls with bowling ball blackheads swim with waterfowl and others take flight with shrill “wee-wee” calls above us. Double-crested cormorants spread their wings while perched on fallen trees. Large rafts of coots swim together in refuge lakes.
Youth learn by careful observation. Diving ducks swimming away on distant water include buffleheads that look like floating Oreo cookies, ruddy ducks with chalky blue bills and stiff, upright tails and bluebills, with purple-headed males sporting white sides that look like fancy gray suits in the fall.
The food chain is evident with plenty of raptors, including mature bald eagles with pairs who mate for life have nesting on the refuge in recent years. A Northern harrier with white undersides cruises just above cattails looking to eat anything smaller than itself. A telltale red-tail hawk alights from a tree. Its shrill piercing call is borrowed by eagles on television commercials.
Mustached kestrels sit on power lines waiting for small rodents to make any move. Towards dusk, two short-eared owls fly ahead of us with an erratic flight pattern. Their whitish wing undersides have barely distinguishable dark patches.
An active, healthy lifestyle is promoted by outdoor birding. Tonight, we are blessed to walk to a Lake Tewaukon bluff and be awestruck by the incredible beauty of loons, Minnesota’s state bird. They swim low to the water with a black back checkered with white spots contrasting a white necklace. Wow!
Tiny pied-billed grebes known as water witches disappear diving along the shorelines. Gorgeous redheads are comfortable in a slough about a quarter mile off the road. ‘Konk-a-ree” choruses of red-winged blackbirds arise from thick cattails.
Great egrets stand like white statues in the shallows, waiting for a frog to make a mistake. White-faced ibis fly overhead with glossy maroon bodies. Their preferred nesting marshes are located in western states so they are just traveling through hobo-style.
Shovelers with their spatula-like bills pair off in small wetlands. A handsome pintail drake with its shoe brown head and long tail deserves a mate. Gadwall couples look like hen mallards but are smaller with black rumps.
Getting outdoors prompts old fashioned games like skipping flat rocks on the shores of Lake Tewaukon. A killdeer fakes injury and likely has a nearby nest on spotty gravel areas. A blue jay screams jay-jay-jay from the woods.
We return to the refuge. A few brilliantly colored ring-necked pheasants run from the gravel roads, filling their gizzards with grit and keeping an eye on bland-colored hens.
The mosaic of prairie pothole habitat is home to many bird species. A sunset with orange and pink hues reminds us to be grateful for shared time with the birds tonight.
