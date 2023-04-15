As the principal author of home rule used by cities and counties, I have taken a proprietary interest in the development of home rule. North Dakota now has over 100 cities and around 15 counties with home rule charters.

In 1969, my graduate assistant, Dave Gipp, and I collected the charters used in other states. None of them were feasible so we designed a system that is unique to North Dakotas. It has worked well. Except the legislature has methodically stifled its use by rendering a second judgment and prohibiting any creative action that some city or county may choose.



Lloyd Omdahl is a political columnist and former North Dakota Lieutenant Governor. 

Tags