Today, if you do nothing else but laugh, you have had a good day!
It does not have to be about something hilarious or even amusing. Just laugh. I sometimes remember a funny story or a recent encounter and laugh out loud whether someone is there to hear or not. It is healthy and it is free. We control our laughter, our smiles, and our words. Nobody can take that from us and it robs the culprit of something if we keep smiling and can laugh in the face of adversity. And who couldn’t stand some good laughter right now?
“Tickle Your Ribs” is a special opportunity to get some laughter going. When you order your Heat and Eat rib dinners for Nov. 20, you will get some game show trivia with your meal for a fun time at the family table or date night.
Ribs for a couple are $28 and the family rib dinner is $48. Both can be ordered either on the zoo website at chahinkapazoo.org or on Facebook. If you would rather call your order in please do, 701-642-8709.
Please pre-order by Nov. 17. This same online system is good for the $20 raffle tickets.
Share even more excitement and tune in to Facebook Live at 7 p.m. and watch the prize drawings from your home. You need not be virtually present to win. Raffle tickets will be sold until 6 p.m. on Nov. 20 at the Wahpeton Community Center.
For our friends in assisted living and nursing homes, we extend the fun and laughter to you. I am happy to drop off game trivia packets to your facility free of charge from Nov. 23 through Dec. 31. Residents or caregivers, just give us a call and we will make that happen.
In Good Humor,
Kathy Diekman
