Just in case you don't feel like venturing out right now, you may have fun answering the following scavenger hunt questions.
1. List three CZ species native to North America.
2. What are the otters’ names? (hint: three new female otters introduced in the Daily News two weeks ago).
3. Name three types of "furniture or furnishings" found in the orangutan habitat at CZ.?
4. List three reptiles found at CZ.
5. How many honey badgers live at CZ?
6. How many eagles live at CZ?
7. What are the rhinos names?
8. Name the free roaming primate species at CZ.
9. Name one Nature Center animal.
10. Who partners with Chahinkapa Zoo in making the animal and conservation signs?
Answers:
1. Native Species include otters, bears, elk, bison, cougars (mountain lions), bobcats, eagles, owls, hawks and waterfowl.
2. New otters are Val, Fran and Sylvia.
3. Ropes, fire hoses, stumps, high platforms, tire swing and enrichment toys.
4. Boa constrictor, rat snake, corn snake, tortoises, gecko and alligators.
5. Two.
6. Six -- this number fluctuates as per rehabilitation partners.
7. Gunner and Gideon
8. Zookeepers and visitors!
9. Nature Center animals include fish, snakes, prairie dog, gecko, hamster, hedgehogs and guinea pig.
10. NDSCS Biology students and Jawaski Auto Creation and Signs
