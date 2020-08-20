When it comes to rumors, there’s really only one I like: “Rumours,” the 1977 album from Fleetwood Mac. My favorite Mac song, “Go Your Own Way,” is on there.
Other rumors I can do without.
The biggest problem when rumors surface is the false hope they tend to bring. In my position with the city I hear rumors constantly – “this business is coming to town,” or “that business is closing.” Once in a while word gets out early about a real project and it indeed comes to fruition. But more often than not, someone hears something vague, repeats it through the grapevine (which distorts it), and it ends up nothing close to the original word.
It’s hard not to get excited when you hear something new. I get it. But checking it out before spreading it around is a good thing. Reading something on Facebook isn’t solid proof.
The damage that can be done when rumors spread is that, at times, an business will want to keep things quiet for any number of reasons, including negotiations. Word getting around about their workings can hurt what they’re trying to do and may even get them to rethink their plan. I never want to lose an opportunity in town because of the rumor mill.
It can also be a real downer when people get excited about something that turns out to be false. Then the narrative becomes negative, and can also spread like wildfire. As I’ve said before, negative news is read by people outside of the city and can taint our reputation.
Now, here’s some positive news: The First Annual Headwaters Music Festival was a hit! Aside from some technical issues, things seemed to move along nicely and people were out and about, enjoying themselves. That was great to see.
We’ve already talked about next year, so make sure to keep the first week in August in mind as we’ll be rocking the Twin Towns yet again in 2021.
