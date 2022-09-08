If you’re like me, you may navigate social media carefully but not get too far in the weeds when it comes to what gets posted and on what gets commented. Of course, since it’s me I’m talking about, I do tend to make a comment from time to time that I wish I could take back. Or maybe just wish I would have worded a little differently.
But social media has its good points, too. From time to time I see a random post from a sight I don’t even follow and it gives me an idea. Such a thing happened last week and it made me think of something I’d like to see done here in Wahpeton.
Let’s make a deal to work together and spruce up the city when events happen that should be recognized. We all know and do a great deal when it comes to Christmas time. And no doubt I want to keep that up. But what about things such as homecoming (both high school and college)? We could really make a difference in those celebrations if we work together to make our businesses, public spaces, and even our homes bright with decorations.
So here’s the plan, and it starts with Wahpeton High School’s homecoming on Friday, Sept. 23. I’ll make sure Heritage Square in Downtown Wahpeton is decorated for that week (starting Sept. 19), as well as City Hall, in purple and gold. What I’m asking you all to do is use your digital signs, your storefront windows, your houses … wherever you can, get out the purple and gold and help us make that week a fun and celebratory time in the city.
From time to time I’ll put out the word to get decorations up for various events throughout the year, and I think we’ll have fun along the way.
And speaking of fun, don’t forget about the Fall Festival coming up in just one week. The Classy and Classic Car Show kicks things off on Thursday, Sept. 15 from 4-7 p.m. in downtown Wahpeton. The fun continues on Friday with a Movie in the Park at John Randall Field starting at 8 p.m.
On Saturday, Sept. 17 join us for games at the Wahpeton Event Center, including a puzzle-building contest (please pre-register as space is limited), a bean bag tournament (pre-register for this, also), and bingo. The events start at 10 a.m.
And you won’t want to miss Bull Bash 2022 near Bute Alumni Stadium on the campus of NDSCS. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the “Hottest eight minutes of summer” begins at 6 p.m. A free concert for Bull Bash ticket holders will be held following the bull riding.
And on Sunday, leave the cooking to the Wahpeton All-Sports Booster Club at the annual Breakfast of Champions at the High School from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Tickets are available from WHS athletes and at the door.
Chris DeVriesis Wahpeton’s Community Development Director.
