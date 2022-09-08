Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

If you’re like me, you may navigate social media carefully but not get too far in the weeds when it comes to what gets posted and on what gets commented. Of course, since it’s me I’m talking about, I do tend to make a comment from time to time that I wish I could take back. Or maybe just wish I would have worded a little differently.

But social media has its good points, too. From time to time I see a random post from a sight I don’t even follow and it gives me an idea. Such a thing happened last week and it made me think of something I’d like to see done here in Wahpeton.



Tags

Load comments