First of all, I am not gay, lesbian, a transvestite or any of the other sexual deviations from the norm, but the North Dakota legislature will be meeting in a few weeks and it is likely that negative legislation will be introduced to demean sexual deviants. In some cases, it is blatant persecution.

Scripture is really tough on sexual deviation. Numerous verses of Scripture in the New Testament make it very clear that Christ-followers should not adulterate the line of procreation.



