Friends, I can tell you that never in my life have I been so happy to see the month of December in the rear-view mirror. As much as I love Christmas, and you know I do, December 2022 was even worse than December 2020. My wife Becky lost her mom in mid-December, and my dad had a heart attack a few days after Christmas and passed away on Jan. 3.

We said goodbye to my dad, Jim, earlier this week. Not an easy task, as I’m sure many of you can attest. He was nearly 80 years old and I’d been preparing myself for this for a while now. I have friends who’ve lost their parents and I’m well aware that I’m in the time of life to deal with such things.



