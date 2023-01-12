Friends, I can tell you that never in my life have I been so happy to see the month of December in the rear-view mirror. As much as I love Christmas, and you know I do, December 2022 was even worse than December 2020. My wife Becky lost her mom in mid-December, and my dad had a heart attack a few days after Christmas and passed away on Jan. 3.
We said goodbye to my dad, Jim, earlier this week. Not an easy task, as I’m sure many of you can attest. He was nearly 80 years old and I’d been preparing myself for this for a while now. I have friends who’ve lost their parents and I’m well aware that I’m in the time of life to deal with such things.
And although I think I’ve handled it well thus far, I know there’ll be times in the future when it will strike me that I won’t be talking to dad anymore. And that includes the times he would call and tell me that the weather was too rough to travel.
“I’m 50 years old, dad. I know when I can and can’t travel.”
Often he was right, I just never wanted to admit it. Still, I’ll miss those calls like anything else. But hopefully I can deal with it when the time(s) come. My kids, on the other hand, lost two grandparents in a matter of weeks. That’s been rough, and a lot to ask from anyone. But they’ve been brave and strong and I’m very proud of them. My mom is dealing with things as best she can, and my wife has been our rock throughout this process.
Dad worked at the very newspaper you’re reading right now, although if you’re reading it online it’s quite different from his day. He may have been one of the last people on the planet to use a typewriter regularly, and not just for nostalgia’s sake. Hopefully you read Frank Stanko’s article in Tuesday’s edition. He did a nice job of covering dad’s time at the Daily News, which was over 30 years. In addition to his normal duties, he would write a column from time-to-time about his personal life. He wasn’t quite as good a writer as I am (I can say that now since he won’t be reading this), but they were fun to read nonetheless.
This is certainly an interesting time of life. Up until now the worst thing about turning 50 was the grunting noises I made trying to stand back up after kneeling down to put in a DVD. That and the cracks I hear just walking up the stairs. But now, I’m having to “adult” more than I’d have liked. But it’s time. Time to experience more ups and downs in life. And that’s okay – learning from these experiences will help in coping with things in the future.
