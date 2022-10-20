So this is column number 100! It makes sense as I recently had my five-year anniversary of employment with the City of Wahpeton. It’s hard to believe it’s been that long. Time has flown by pretty fast.

I was recently thinking about some of the things going on in town now that weren’t on the calendar five years ago. Not all of them are my doing, mind you, I just think we’ve taken some good steps toward solidifying Wahpeton as a place to live, work, and play. A community for a lifetime, if you will.



