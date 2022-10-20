So this is column number 100! It makes sense as I recently had my five-year anniversary of employment with the City of Wahpeton. It’s hard to believe it’s been that long. Time has flown by pretty fast.
I was recently thinking about some of the things going on in town now that weren’t on the calendar five years ago. Not all of them are my doing, mind you, I just think we’ve taken some good steps toward solidifying Wahpeton as a place to live, work, and play. A community for a lifetime, if you will.
First, events and activities have taken big strides. In the last five years, the Wahpeton Fall Festival was created and the Wahpeton Winter Wonderland has returned. The Headwaters Music Festival and Borderline Chalkfest were formed. Again, I was not responsible for all these things. But working together with other entities has enabled us all to put together a calendar full of things for residents and visitors alike.
And of course, my favorite thing – Holiday Lane – originated. In five years, we’ve continued improve and expand the attraction. I can’t wait for you all to see it in action this year.
Housing is another thing that’s exploded in the last few years. We’ve gone from zero housing starts to 30 or more per year. It’s been exciting to see the landscape change as more houses go up and neighborhoods are shaped. It’s been my great hope that people will see our community as a place to raise a family, find a good job, find a nice house, retire … whatever their futures hold.
Going back to events, I just met with a group of volunteers that help me plan events throughout the year. We talked at length about the Wahpeton Winter Wonderland event coming up in February. We have some good things planned for outdoor and indoor activities, so stay tuned for more information.
And don’t forget that the annual Tree Lighting at Heritage Square and lighting of Holiday Lane take place on Tuesday, Nov. 22.
Chris DeVriesis Wahpeton’s Community Development Director.
