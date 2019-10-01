Why should we support our local businesses? Why is shopping local so important?
Last week, while enjoying one of my son’s football games, I again noticed a long list of sponsors on the back of the program. The businesses listed are familiar. They are among the same businesses that get asked over and over again to donate time, money and resources back to the community. Many of them belong to the Chamber and support us in our efforts. They care about and are invested in the well-being of our community. Without these businesses where would we be? What would happen to all the programs they contribute to?
Local businesses are the backbone of our community. They contribute to our local economy by bringing growth and innovation and provide opportunities for entrepreneurs. They also offer meaningful jobs with many times greater job satisfaction than positions with larger companies. Research is stating that entrepreneurs and skilled workers are more likely to settle in communities that support independent and distinctive businesses.
When you shop from a local business, you help build the community, strengthen the economy by keeping money local, support nonprofits, and support future growth. Shopping local is a great way to show pride in our city and build the businesses that make our city unique.
Shopping local can save you time and money. Staying in town and shopping at our area businesses saves money on fuel costs and ultimately is better for the environment. Fewer cars on the road means less traffic, noise and pollution.
Let’s all take time to seek out local businesses and see what they have to offer. You may be surprised to find some great products and services you didn’t realize were right here in your own backyard. You’ll save time and money and help support many different programs in our area. Shop local to do your part to build a strong and successful community.
