Mark your calendars for the Twin Town Business Partners spring event, March into April. Stop at any participating Twin Town business March 30 through April 4 and register to win one of four $100 Chamber Bucks prizes.
Each business will hold promotions, specials and giveaways. Watch this column for a listing of participating businesses and the promotions they will do. There is also an event page created on Facebook to keep you up to date on the deals as the businesses submit them to us. It is a great time to get out and support our local businesses and see who they are and what they have to offer.
The Chamber will host a Lunch and Learn at 12 p.m. Tuesday, March 24 at the Chamber Office. The topic of the Lunch and Learn is “Getting Visitors to Take Action” and the guest speaker is Tyler Golberg from CYBERsprout in Alexandria, Minnesota.
We still have a few seats available and it is free to attend for all chamber members. Lunch will be provided for a fee. If you are interested in joining us please give us a call and we can get you registered. We have a few details on this event and what Golberg will be presenting to us.
Getting people to our website is one thing, but how do we get them to take action? Golberg will go over a step-by-step plan on how you can get people more engaged in your website and help you reach your goals. He will be sharing lots of valuable information with us on March 24.
The Chamber is staying busy with many upcoming events that are in the works for all to take part in and enjoy. We have a very thriving community and enjoy working with each and every one of our members to make it a great place to live. We appreciate all the support we get here from our members and thrive on great events in our Twin Towns.
