What’s ahead for Chahinkapa Zoo? Let’s call it CZ 20/20 as a play on the calendar year and also the foresight of the season to come.
First, the opening date of April 25 has changed. We will be postponing until we are allowed to invite visitors back for a safe and healthy zoo experience. Stay tuned as we are in as much uncertainty as you are at this time.
CZ 20/20 Facts
• Animals and staff remain healthy! No care or welfare was compromised during the COVID-19 pandemic.
• The zoo will open once ND and local mandates allow visitation.
• There are six additional hand sanitizing units placed throughout the zoo grounds.
• Updated zoo maps will help you find your way to animal species and guest amenities.
• Margie’s Food and Gift will be ready for your hunger and souvenir needs!
• Zoo management is working with the Tiger SSP (Species Survival Plan) in bringing in new tigers.
• New in 2020 are cheetahs! Date: As soon as travel mandates are lifted.
Donation
• A new breeding pair of snow leopards will make their debut this summer.
Breeding Loan
• Zoo classes and workshops will be announced soon! Instructor: Payton Carter.
• Blue Goose Days is still planned for the first weekend in June. Subject to change.
• We need your help! Chahinkapa Zoo relies on visitation for daily operating expenses. With a delayed opening we expect to experience significant financial stress. Projects have been put on hold (note: Incoming species will be housed and exhibited in existing habitats. No capital improvements are planned except maintenance upkeep.) and we are asking for operating dollars.
If you can donate please send a check or press the donate button on the website, www.chahinkapazoo.org. If are unable to donate at this time, we understand and please know that our thoughts are with you all.
We hope that we see you at the zoo this summer! Memberships continue to be available and new categories are ready to serve your individual and family needs.
• Lastly, I encourage you to be safe at home and in your work place. We will get through this as a strong and close knit community.
Have a blessed Easter and God bless,
Kathy Diekman
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.