Well, another year is coming to an end. As the father of a high school senior this is particularly disheartening to me. My oldest daughter will graduate in less than six months. Holy Light-Speed-Time-Travel, Batman!
Twenty-nineteen was a busy year here in Wahpeton. Anyone tired of hearing the word “sesquicentennial?” How many can actually pronounce it now? In any case, the reception that was pushed back to January 10, 2020 will be the end of our year-long celebration. I’m both sad that it’s all over, and yet happy to look forward and see how some of those events will become tradition in town.
Here are just a few of the things I’m looking forward to in 2020:
• Renovations at John Randall Field. If you’ve driven by this fall you’ve probably noticed a lot of work happening there. Upgrades for player and fan safety has been the focus, and with three teams using the field (Wahpeton Huskies, Legion Post 20, and the new NDSCS team) I’m looking forward to these improvements as I watch a lot of baseball this summer.
• The new Fall Festival featuring the second annual Bull Bash. Last fall’s Bull Bash was a big hit. The plan is to create a Fall Festival around it this year for a full weekend of fun.
• Year two of the Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce’s Chalk Fest. Last summer’s Chalk Fest brought in artists from around the country and showcased Wahpeton’s celebration of the arts. Chalk Fest 2020 will no doubt be another winner.
• The Visitor’s Center at the Red Door Art Gallery. If you don’t already know, the RDAG serves as the city’s visitor center. Currently, the Sesquicentennial occupies the space in the southeast corner of the gallery, but in 2020 that will change to a true visitor’s center, complete with local and regional information about where to go, what to see, what to do … all things Wahpeton.
• The second annual Holiday Lights Parade and, perhaps, a return of W³ (Wahpeton Winter Wonderland). The Holiday Lights Parade last month was good for the first year, and I’m confident that year two will be bigger and better. And maybe we can build some other fun events around it to bring back Wahpeton Winter Wonderland.
All in all, I think 2020 will be another good year for Wahpeton.
And don’t forget to enhance the holiday spirit the next few weeks by driving through Holiday Lane at Chahinkapa. And keep sharing those pictures on social media – they’ve been fun to see.
Thanks for a great year, Wahpeton. Have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
