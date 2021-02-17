There are a lot of things in the air and in the works right now, but not a lot I can comment on. At least, not yet.

So here are a few highlights from my department’s annual report that will be released in a few weeks.

• Hospitality grants for business improvements were offered in April 2020. 

• Technology updates in council chambers allowed us to utilize video and audio capabilities more than ever before.  

• In May, we partnered again with Gate City Bank on the Home Improvement Partnership Program (HIPP), providing low-interest loans to homeowners looking to make improvements. The goal of the program is to keep properties from becoming dilapidated.  

• Headwaters Music Festival was held August 6-7. It was a successful event, with nine bands playing 11 concerts 

• Housing took a big step forward in 2020. Despite the limitations of the pandemic, the city incented six new homes to be built. 

• The fall also brought changes to one of the city’s platforms for public information: the public access channel. New graphics and animation capabilities, as well as video scheduling, gave the channel a fresh look and is back to being the go-to place for information location for many. 

• A pleasant surprise popped up in late fall in the form of a grassroots committee looking to bring a recreation/activities center to town.  

• Through the department I continue to be the recording secretary for the Wahpeton Community Development Corporation, and secretary and/or ex-officio member of the Wahpeton Convention & Visitors Bureau, Southern Valley Economic Development Authority, Project YES Coalition, and Planning Commission. I also coordinate the Wahpeton Youth Commission. 

  

As we move forward into 2021, which we all hope will see a decline in COVID-19 cases, we’ll be focusing on bringing back some programming lost in 2020 and continuing to find ways to grow Wahpeton.

Chris DeVries is Wahpeton's Community Development Director.

