As I reflect on the year 2019, I count my blessings again and again. I have a fabulous family. I work with an amazing team. I live in a fantastic community.
My family stands beside me or behind me to give me a push when I need it. 2019 was filled with joy and accomplishments.
I am so proud of my eldest son, Seth, for stepping out of his comfort zone as a pit crew man and into the seat of a street stock race car. Our family drove many miles and spent countless hours at the race track this summer. He had a great year and ended his first season as the Devils Lake Speedway Street Stock champion.
After seven years of studying, tests, classes and clinicals, my youngest son, Cole, graduated from University of Jamestown Physical Therapy Program with a doctorate of Physical Therapy in May. He is working for Big Stone Therapies, Inc. in Alexandria, Minnesota.
My husband, Glenn, and I celebrated our 50th birthdays with a surprise party in October. I couldn’t do what I do without my family.
My award-winning team of 12 continues to publish quality publications day after day. Thank you for your time, talents and dedication. I couldn’t do what I do without my team.
I was reminded how lucky I am to live in my hometown in 2019 when I had the honor to walk through my dear friend, Scott Sorum’s, cancer journey until his last day on this earth. The outpouring of love and support he received in his final weeks and days brings tears to my eyes and still gives me chills.
Our community continues to give to those in need – Jacob Petermann, Jessy’s Tox Box, Make A Wish, H.O.W. and The Salvation Army, to name a few. Our community also supports the arts, student activities and sports. We are grateful to those who share their photos and submit story ideas to our editorial team. I couldn’t do what I do without our community.
I wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
