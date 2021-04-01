There’s an upcoming event taking place on May 15, 2021 called “Downtown Alive!” It’s an event to promote downtown as well as a healthy community.
Here’s what’s planned:
• A walking path around activities. Bring a friend and take a walk around Downtown Wahpeton.
• Sponsor demonstrations. Sponsors will be giving demonstrations of their services on the Heritage Square Plaza. Stay tuned for sponsors and times.
• Games for the family and a pet parade. Bring your pet (make sure it’s on a leash) and show them off in a mini-parade.
• Vendor booths
• Music
Stop in and patronize our downtown businesses, visit the Red Door Art Gallery, and learn more about healthy lifestyles.
To learn more or become a sponsor, contact me at (701) 642-8448.
One last thing – have you ever heard the expression, “You can’t make an omelet without breaking a few eggs?” I feel like that applies a number of things around town right now.
You may have noticed the work being done on 16th Avenue as part of the Eastside Sanitary Sewer Project Phase II. It’s early, but some trees have already been taken down in order to do the work. Trust me when I say, I hate to see trees cut down. I’m a big fan of trees, and even when the tree is dead it’s hard for me to see it taken out. But sometimes, in the name of progress, tough decisions have to be made. In this case, the work being done will go a long way toward taking care of odor issues among other things.
Thank you all for your patience and understanding.
