July is almost over. What an exciting month we had in the Twin Towns. No one can say that there wasn’t anything to do in Wahpeton and Breckenridge.

Borderline Chalkfest was back for the fourth year and was bigger and better than ever. We had 19 professional and amateur artists from all over the country and even one from Mexico. The art was magnificent and we had the biggest crowd of observers we’ve ever seen. People came from long distances to watch the artists work their magic.



LISA KUNKEL is Executive Vice President of the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber.

