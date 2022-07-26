July is almost over. What an exciting month we had in the Twin Towns. No one can say that there wasn’t anything to do in Wahpeton and Breckenridge.
Borderline Chalkfest was back for the fourth year and was bigger and better than ever. We had 19 professional and amateur artists from all over the country and even one from Mexico. The art was magnificent and we had the biggest crowd of observers we’ve ever seen. People came from long distances to watch the artists work their magic.
This past weekend, the Headwaters Music Festival was back for the third year. Headliners for this year’s event included 32 Below and Loy Ave. Many local bands including Billy D and the Crystals and Whiskey River also performed. Again, there were large crowds enjoying the festivities.
Both these events were free to the public thanks to the generous sponsors who financially supported the events and because of many hours of hard work by volunteers. The Wahpeton CVB was a major financial supporter of both events and we are grateful to them and other sponsors for making it happen in the Twin Towns.
Looking ahead, there will be lots of things to keep everyone busy this fall. On Aug. 10 there will be another Summer Wine Walk hosted by various businesses in Wahpeton and Breckenridge. Visit the participating businesses and enjoy wine sampling as well as in-store specials and giveaways.
On Saturday, Sept. 10, Breckenridge will hold Headwaters Day in Welles Park and on Saturday, Sept. 17, Bull Bash makes its return to Frank Vertin Field in Wahpeton. The last week in September will be NDSCS Homecoming and there are lots of fun activities being planned for that.
To keep up to date on everything happening in the Twin Towns, check out the community calendar on our website at www.wbchamber.net. There is so much to do and enjoy in Wahpeton and Breckenridge.
LISA KUNKEL is Executive Vice President of the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber.
