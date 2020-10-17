Lyle Kath, Wahpeton’s first recreation director, recently passed away. But like an October trail filled with beautiful maple, oak and birch leaves, he left a path of life celebratory ornaments.
Lyle prepared himself well by attending NDSSS and Moorhead State, followed by his receiving a Recreation Management degree at Minot State.
Lyle’s favorite sport was baseball and he played T-Ball, Pee Wee, Midget, Babe Ruth and American Legion baseball in Wahpeton under the realm of Bob Haller, the summer recreation director. The importance and value of youth sports has lifetime impacts as careers are chosen because of positive experiences.
Lyle was an excellent choice to be the first year-round leader of Wahpeton’s recreation programs. He joined long-time Park Superintendent Wendell Langendorfer to provide a dedicated, professional and personable duo. Lyle was creative and started many new programs and activities like the Kiwanis Little Guy and Little Miss Basketball Tournaments which continue to this day.
Faithful readers looked forward to finding Lyle’s weekly Daily News newspaper columns. He always had positive, informative news about recreation. It was an honor to eventually follow in his footsteps.
It is no wonder that he used his writing skills to author a few faith-based books that taught people about the important things in life like serving others.
Lyle was a top-notch sports official who mentored aspiring referees in basketball, football and softball. We both had challenges with a basketball coach from a small Minnesota school and reminisced how we managed those situations. We did have more fun reffing games coached by great guys like Bruce Stein of Hankinson, Wayne Johnson of Fairmount and Mark Wisnewski of Gwinner. They kept lots of young referees going.
Lyle was instrumental in starting the Hardee’s amateur baseball team. He recruited his long-time friend Steve Diederick and others like Richie Smith and Alan Peterson who were highly skilled baseball greats. Lyle was the consummate organizer.
Lyle was an excellent softball player, too. He was a sweet-swinging left-handed batter who got to first base in a hurry. Lyle had soft hands and was a defensive whiz. He played small-ball like classical baseball and softball, never giving up easy runs, taking extra bases as an aggressive base-runner and was just a heady ballplayer. Those same fundamental, sportsmanship and leadership skills were maximized when he coached American Legion baseball in Wahpeton and Eyota, Minnesota.
His Evenson Dairy softball teams with the likes of Arden Anderson, Arnie Schnell and Steve Diederick were among the best in North Dakota. I was lucky to play on the same team at the end of our softball careers. Lyle was like Cesar Tovar with the Minnesota Twins and could play any position.
Lyle was always a person of high faith and ethics, serving as a pastor over much of his life. I looked forward to his daily “Pearls” email that inspired and reminded you to start the day on the right foot and be grateful for all the gifts bestowed on all of us.
Lyle loved coming back to Wahpeton during his years away and fishing with father Reuben and brother John on Olaf Lake near Pelican Rapids. It was a favorite lake of mine, too – small, secluded, tucked in Minnesota’s Prairie Wetlands and teaming with sunfish, crappies and largemouth bass.
Lyle did not let throat cancer deter his spirit and devotion to help people. His messages lifted elders at Siena Court and the last couple years he led some services at Immanuel Lutheran Church with the help of voice-activated technology. Lyle’s sermons often related to our daily lives and ways we can become better people. It could bring tears to your eyes to see a person with no self-pity and a positive attitude serve others in powerful, thoughtful and innovative ways.
We often hear “leave it better than you found it.” Goodbye to Lyle Kath and thank you for showing us how to do it!
