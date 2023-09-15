Exercising at home is a great way to improve your health and lifestyle quality. There are many compelling reasons.
Modern day Americans typically sit 13-15 hours a day. If exercise was a medication, it would be the most common one prescribed by doctors. When time allows, I have 40 different movement, static, stretching and strengthening exercises. Each one is done at least 25 times or for a minute.
It is easy and convenient to exercise at home. Lighting, temperature and music can be to your personal taste. Exercise starts the day off the right way. Knee / chest holds while on your back strengthen important posture muscles right away.
My favorite yoga position is holding a plank for a couple minutes and meditating about people, experiences and things to be grateful for. Planks strengthen hips, lower back and abdomen for better posture.
There are many variations to every exercise. Plank taps, for example, are tapping your opposite shoulder with either hand, then alternating.
Arm, hip, knee and ankle circles really loosen you up and work terrific for pre-run stretching. Some exercises, like hip benders, just make you feel good.
Neck circles support a good posture. They also help when grandsons want shoulder rides and determine directions by twisting and yanking your head.
Deep nasal breathing while exercising is helpful. Breathing air through the nose brings 20% more oxygen into your body. Stretching and massaging hamstrings with one foot extended on a chair incorporates multiple benefits.
Equipment can be minimal and body weight can suffice for strength training. I wear ankle weights, lift eight-pound dumbbells and use a yoga mat because many exercises are on my back or stomach. Dumbbells can be used during many exercises like lunges. Many use resistance bands.
Pushups remain one of the best bodyweight and strength training exercises. Start gradually, even modified with knees on the ground, if necessary.
Sit-ups work the abdomen and lower back, promoting good posture. Toe lifts and heel lifts are great lower leg exercises.
Exercise slows down aging. Coordination becomes more challenging for elders. Standing on one foot for a few seconds, then the other, helps balance. Have a chair in front of you, if needed.
Regular physical activity helps keep joints flexible, muscles strong and bones healthy. Squats, simply dropping your butt while standing, are another super body weight exercise that increases lower body strength and flexibility in the lower back and hips.
Exercise prevents running injuries. When I started running, Achilles tendonitis was a challenge. Heel dips, dropping your heel while keeping the front half of your foot on a step, worked wonders.
Many people work from home. Break up time sitting at a desk or watching television, at least once an hour. The same principles apply to safe ergonomics at an office. Standing periodically helps ensure better blood circulation and alertness. Squeezing rubber balls strengthens fingers and hands.
Some exercises with funny names are effective. Frankensteins are holding your arms straight out and alternating leg kicks to reach them. Fire hydrants are performed while on all fours and lifting your leg out to the side. Ask a dog for details.
Consider your family health history. Cardiovascular health, weight management, brain health, better sleep, stress relief, strong bones, flexible joints and mental health all benefit from exercise.
Use a well-balanced exercise program that supports the upper body, lower body, arms and legs. Make exercise a habit for a longer, fulfilling life.
WAYNE BEYER is the former Wahpeton Parks and Recreation Director.