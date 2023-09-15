Exercising at home is a great way to improve your health and lifestyle quality. There are many compelling reasons.

Modern day Americans typically sit 13-15 hours a day. If exercise was a medication, it would be the most common one prescribed by doctors. When time allows, I have 40 different movement, static, stretching and strengthening exercises. Each one is done at least 25 times or for a minute.



WAYNE BEYER is the former Wahpeton Parks and Recreation Director.

