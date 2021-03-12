The Woodlands, Texas Marathon was a welcome live race in a running world that has been filled with virtual events and postponements to the fall.
Every run is a story. This one featured three characters, but unfortunately my daughter Kayla recently suffered a stress fracture so I would run with my son-in-law Brandon Dobmeier.
Marathon training in North Dakota can be challenging during late winter months. Temperatures around the freezing mark create icy, slippery conditions where every step is cautiously flat-footed like a penguin. Supposed packed snow softens so new shoes fall through to get soaked. Melting snow fills sidewalks with water, especially at street transitions.
It is a time to be safe, not get hurt and don’t worry about speed training.
The airplane landed at the George Bush Airport in Houston, Texas, with the beautiful Gulf of Mexico as a backdrop three days before the race, time for a shake-out run in unaccustomed humid weather.
The Woodlands trail system is expansive and 8 miles pushing grandsons Jack and George in a stroller alongside loblolly pine and live oak, serenaded by cardinals, blue jays, robins and mockingbirds, is like heaven on Earth for Grandpa.
Marathon days are never times to try new things, so a familiar blueberry bagel with peanut butter and a sliced banana with a cup of caffeine-laced coffee starts the run day.
It is the first time to line up in a parking ramp. It means the Garmin watch will unsuccessfully search for its GPS. Run time is of no importance for this race so it doesn’t matter.
Corrals of runners approach the starting line 6 feet apart both between lines and runners abreast of each other. Race start at 7 a.m. is a comfortable 51 degrees. Ideal running temperature is 55 degrees, so much of the run is runner friendly.
The Woodlands Marathon is known as one of the fastest courses in Texas. Its terrain is similar to Wahpeton with only a few rolling hills. They are natural, however, not levees built along rivers.
Brandon has been challenged with a bothersome IT band pull from the thigh to the shin. It connects to knee tendons where the pain is felt. He has been unable to put in serious miles and no long runs. The week of North Dakota weather in Texas also disrupted their lives like other Texans.
We had a great run, running at a comfortable speed. It confirms going at the right pace when you can carry on a conversation and run at the same time without gasping for air.
The route includes a short double loop and near miles 13 and 23, the family cheers for us alongside the recreation-rich Woodlands Waterway. Bananas provide some carbohydrates and energy. There were beverage stops nearly every mile. During COVID-19 times, Gatorade and water stations are usually half-filled cups set on tables instead of the normal person-to-person handoff.
Brandon suffered some serious leg muscle cramping and we utilize a run-walk cycle to finish the last few miles. I use the run-walk style every race. It has kept me injury-free and I feel refreshed even after the Mile 20 wall and grueling finish.
Running is a fantastic recreation activity that has so many healthy outcomes. It is the best way to learn about new cities as trails typically lead to destinations and to learn about nature as you run alongside rivers and through forests.
Like other races, The Woodlands Marathon is a culmination of a few months of training. This time, it doubles as a long run weekend for a June ultra-marathon trail run. When it can be done as a family, it is the best of times.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.