It has been an incredibly difficult month and a half as the state, nation, and world has had to adjust to a temporary, new “normal” due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Minnesota is no outlier as states across the nation effectively have shut down to stop the spread of COVID-19 at a time when the nation’s economy was soaring to heights we had not seen in decades.
Folks in our area deserve credit for making the necessary adjustments and following guidelines established by President Trump, the Centers for Disease Control, and the Minnesota Department of Health. Because of our shared sacrifice, Minnesota hospitals have been afforded the time to prepare and add capacity needed to handle a potential surge in COVID-19 cases. Health officials are now optimistic that Minnesotans will have hospital beds and ventilators available to them if they suffer severe COVID-19 cases.
Governor Walz reasoned that his original stay at home order was needed to give hospitals the time to build capacity. Since it is now clear that the state has successfully achieved this goal, it’s time to have an honest conversation about how we can safely reopen Minnesota’s economy.
Almost every day, I receive phone calls and emails from constituents sharing their frustrations with closures and the impact they have had on their jobs. I want you to know that I am actively working on proposals for the Governor that would allow businesses to reopen, while still respecting social distancing guidelines that have been effective.
Part of the path forward includes ending the Governor’s peacetime emergency powers.
Early in the crisis, the Governor needed these emergency powers to quickly respond to the emerging public health crisis. Now, several weeks removed from the beginning of the crisis, it’s time for collaboration and working together—not unilateral decision-making.
The legislature is a co-equal branch of government and is closest to the people. We must have a role in charting our path forward and I stand ready to work with Governor Walz on responding to the needs of the state of Minnesota during this uncertain time.
While I do not agree with everything the Governor has done in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, I believe he has done what he thinks is needed to protect Minnesotans. Ending the peacetime emergency powers should not be viewed as being critical of the Governor. Instead, it is about making sure the people of Minnesota have a voice on how we move forward.
Please continue to look out for your neighbors as we navigate through this uncertain time. We will get through this together and life will eventually return to normal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.