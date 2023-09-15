“Be glad for water, but don’t forget/The lurching frost in the ice beneath/That can steal forth after the sun has set/And show on the water its crystal teeth.”

These lines from Robert Frost’s great poem about balance, “Two Tramps in Mud Time,” hint broadly at the double nature of water. W.B. Yeats saw it also when he wrote of “the murderous innocence of the sea.” But what does water’s creator have to say about this vital element?