Mark Knutson served and inspired all to walk, run and be active

Mark Knutson, director of the Fargo Marathon, died last weekend in a tragic bicycle accident. We are often reminded about the fragility of human life.
I met Mark at a youth basketball tournament in Wahpeton when he was following his son’s team. He was a nice, quiet, humble guy. No matter how many marathon accolades were tossed his way, he smiled and took time to proudly credit his team.
Mark was way too busy to visit with many runners during the Fargo Marathon activities, but it was tremendous how he seemed to be everywhere. I admired his patience and watched him before the start of a marathon when there was the threat of thunderstorms. Being responsible for the safety of thousands of people at a special event takes leadership.
The Fargo Marathon is one of the country’s finest races. I have been fortunate to run in large cities like Chicago, the Twin Cities, Boston, Houston and Dallas. None compare with Fargo’s music scene. Mark loved 1980s music. I love the oldies, too, and it was invigorating to hear talented former Wahpeton musicians like Tilford Kroshus and Steve Worner singing tunes, often paired up with homeowners in neighborhoods along the route.
Mark was a multitasker, perfect to lead a marathon from a few hundred runners to a high of 25,700 participants in 2012. It is inspiring to witness visionaries who realize their dreams. Moorhead State provided the college education for the multi-skilled entrepreneur (no surprise to fellow Dragons). The race route went through the beautiful campuses of Moorhead State, Concordia and North Dakota State University.
Mark encouraged people to run, walk or enjoy any physical activity and was a F-M leader for an active, healthy lifestyle. The Fargo Marathon featured 5K, dog walk/run, 10K, 13.1 half-marathon and 26.2 full marathon distances. The shorter races got children involved.
The Fargo Marathon collected shoes and donated thousands of pairs to children in Fargo, Moorhead and West Fargo. Knutson said, “If we can give them a pair of shoes — and the most basic sport in the world is running and walking — hopefully we'll at least get them on the right path to doing that."
The race start and finish home has become the Fargodome, a terrific, comfortable indoor facility where the Thundering Herd hoofbeats fire you up. One year, we started on the new Fargo-Moorhead bridge. The Canadian and United States national anthems sung are welcoming and inspirational to citizens of both countries.
The Fellowship of Christian Athletes hosts a pre-race service. The deeper meanings of running are contemplated — faith in maximizing the gifts of the human body, stress relief, escaping from the busyness of life, finding yourself and challenging your fitness.
Cities along the Red River of the North, including Wahpeton-Breckenridge, Fargo-Moorhead, and the Forks have wonderful trail systems that capitalize on this great natural resource. I loved the Fargo Marathon trails that winded through Fargo’s Lindenwood Park and Moorhead’s Gooseberry Park.
The Fargo Marathon is a fast, flat course that attracts runners from all the states and is a Boston qualifier. Credit Mark and his team for bringing in millions of dollars to the F-M area.
The race brings friends and families together. I have run Fargo Half-Marathons with my brother Boots and wife Joan. It is super fun to run with people who are special to you. There were plenty of other Twin Towners who ran in Fargo Marathon races.
Personality descriptions written in recent days about Mark include endless enthusiasm, friendliness, positive outlook, strong work ethic, drive and talent. 2024 is the Fargo Marathon’s 20th anniversary. He will be missed.
A popular Bible verse, Hebrews 12:1, reads “Let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us.”
It is remindful of Mark Knutson, a man of strong faith, for serving and inspiring people to walk, run and be active.
WAYNE BEYERis the former Wahpeton Parks and Recreation Director.