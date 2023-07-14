Mark Knutson served and inspired all to walk, run and be active

Races bring friends and family together, Wayne Beyer observes.

Mark Knutson, director of the Fargo Marathon, died last weekend in a tragic bicycle accident. We are often reminded about the fragility of human life.

I met Mark at a youth basketball tournament in Wahpeton when he was following his son’s team. He was a nice, quiet, humble guy. No matter how many marathon accolades were tossed his way, he smiled and took time to proudly credit his team.



WAYNE BEYER is the former Wahpeton Parks and Recreation Director.

