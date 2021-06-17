How’s everyone handling the heat? I feel like a bit of a hypocrite lately because, as I wake in the morning and the sun already feels like it’s only a few feet from my face, I wish for the occasional cloudy day.
But a few years back we had a summer in which most of the days seemed to be cloudy and I was wishing for some sun. All I want is a happy medium. Is that too much to ask? I guess we all have our hopes and wishes and complaints about things like the weather, politics, and other such topics.
I believe one thing we can’t complain about is the upcoming summer schedule and all that’s happening in the Twin Towns over the next few months. So that we can all be ready for what’s to come, here’s a (fairly complete) schedule of events:
• The annual Fourth of July Baseball and Fireworks event is happening at John Randall Field, with the border-battle legion game at 8 p.m. and fireworks to follow.
• Borderline Chalkfest is in its third year and will be held the weekend of July 17-18 in downtown Wahpeton. Artists from around the country will be creating unique works of art on Fourth Street between Dakota and Second avenues.
The North Dakota State 15U Baseball Tournament will be held in Wahpeton July 22-25. Teams from around the state will descend upon our fair city for a chance at a state championship.
A very busy July wraps up with the Headwaters Music Festival July 29-30 at various locations around Wahpeton and Breckenridge. Ten bands will be performing 11 concerts over those two days, all free of charge. A Jam Camp educational piece has been added this year for those looking to hone their skills.
August, of course, means school is back in session for Wahpeton schools as well as NDSCS. Move-in weekend at the college is Aug. 21-22.
September is another busy month, with the first Wahpeton Fall Festival set to take place the weekend of Sept. 17-18. Events are being planned now, but the biggest is already set. The Bull Bash is back after a hiatus in 2020. The 2019 event was bigger than I could have imagined and there’s no reason to believe this one, set for the evening of Sept. 18, won’t be just as good or better. There are also at least two WHS class reunions taking place that weekend, so there’ll be no shortage of people in town.
The following week is NDSCS homecoming, culminating in the parade and football game on Saturday, Sept. 25.
Get out and enjoy your summer, everyone. Stay cool, and have some fun.
Chris DeVries is Wahpeton’s Community Development Director.
