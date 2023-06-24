The Wahpeton Wombats slow-pitch softball team went 3-1 Saturday and Sunday, June 25-26, 2022, at the Sam McQuade Sr. Softball Tournament in Bismarck, N.D. The team took second place, defeating the Prosper Texas Hitmen in the semifinals, 20-10, before falling in the championship game to the Belcourt Turtle Mountain Thunder, 15-4. Back from left: Luke Glarum, Rick Glarum, Andy Ziegelman, Brian Peterson, Nolen Peterson, Jeff Bruns and Kelly Peterson. Front from left: Mike Johnson, Eric Myklebust, Justin Prochnow, Joel Prochnow, Jay Dickey and Jay Bartholomay. Good luck to this year's players.
The 48th Annual Sam McQuade Charity Softball Tournament is scheduled this weekend in Bismarck-Mandan. It is the world’s largest slowpitch softball tournament, with over 400 teams in 14 divisions expected.
The McQuade Softball Tournament is one of North Dakota’s signature parks-recreation events. The craze of adult softball tournaments every summer weekend has changed. This may be the only non-state tournament for many teams.
Teams come from neighboring states, including Minnesota, South Dakota, and Montana, far away states like Arizona, Arkansas, California, Idaho, Michigan, Missouri and Nevada, and even two Canadian provinces.
Sports tournaments sponsored by parks-recreation departments mean huge economic benefits for hosting cities. Over 6,000 hungry, thirsty and entertainment-seeking adult softball players, many with their families and fans, estimated at 15,000, will be in town for parts of three days.
The closest Wahpeton ever came was hosting the 64-team Wahp-Breck Invitational Men’s Softball Tournament in the 1970s.
The first McQuade Softball Tournament started in 1976. Sam McQuade, distributor of Budweiser beer in the Bismarck-Mandan area, was the father of a special needs son and knew the financial challenges of local charities, non-profits and special interest organizations.
McQuade was happy to interest 103 teams in four divisions that helped raise over $1000. The tournament now raises over $100,000 annually.
I played in that first tournament, called the Jerry Lewis MD Tournament, with Standard Oil Bulk, sponsored by Ed Uhlich and Dick Conzemius. We finished as consolation runner-up in the Men’s Class AA Division.
Standard Oil returned in 1978 to win the tournament and our Chuck’s Off Sale teams won in 1979, 1981 and 1982. The tournament kept growing and large crowds gathered at the Clem Kelly Complex in Sertoma Park, Bismarck’s feature park. We beat teams like Bismarck Provident Life and the western Dakota fans did not like teams from the east beating their home town team.
After playing those few years, I returned to umpire. The umpires donate some or all of their games to raise money for Bismarck-Mandan charities.
My first umping experience at the McQuade Tournament was in 1984. I was the Wahpeton Special Olympics Area Director who was dating the Bismarck Special Olympics Area Director – Joan Henke. I let Sam McQuade know I’d be happy to travel westward to ump if the Special Olympics program was one of the benefitting charities. Generous Sam made sure of that!
In recent years, it was fun to umpire women’s games, who were great sports, at the McQuade Complex. Umpires from around the Upper Midwest generously work this tournament. My two-man crews included guys in blue from Lincoln, Nebraska and Rapid City, South Dakota. Other local umpires like Lyle Rader, Greg Heitkamp and Paul Beech also umpired.
On Sunday afternoon, prior to the championship games, the Special Olympics softball teams from Mandan and Bismarck play a few innings. It was an honor to umpire this game after a career involvement with Special Olympics and I knew many of the players. Special Olympics continues to get charity funding, just like Sam McQuade started. There will always be passion to see our friends with intellectual disabilities competing in sports and recreation.
The tournament can get personal. Mike Wolf, the tournament manager, lost his wife Connie, who also loved softball, to cancer. All the umpires wore pink shirts and caps to honor her at that summer’s tournament.
The North Dakota softball family gathers at the McQuade Charity Softball Tournament to celebrate a great game – slowpitch softball.
Wayne Beyeris the retired Wahpeton Parks and Recreation director.