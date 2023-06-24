Wahpeton Wombats finish second at McQuade Softball Tournament

The Wahpeton Wombats slow-pitch softball team went 3-1 Saturday and Sunday, June 25-26, 2022, at the Sam McQuade Sr. Softball Tournament in Bismarck, N.D. The team took second place, defeating the Prosper Texas Hitmen in the semifinals, 20-10, before falling in the championship game to the Belcourt Turtle Mountain Thunder, 15-4. Back from left: Luke Glarum, Rick Glarum, Andy Ziegelman, Brian Peterson, Nolen Peterson, Jeff Bruns and Kelly Peterson. Front from left: Mike Johnson, Eric Myklebust, Justin Prochnow, Joel Prochnow, Jay Dickey and Jay Bartholomay. Good luck to this year's players.

The 48th Annual Sam McQuade Charity Softball Tournament is scheduled this weekend in Bismarck-Mandan. It is the world’s largest slowpitch softball tournament, with over 400 teams in 14 divisions expected.

The McQuade Softball Tournament is one of North Dakota’s signature parks-recreation events. The craze of adult softball tournaments every summer weekend has changed. This may be the only non-state tournament for many teams.



Wayne Beyer is the retired Wahpeton Parks and Recreation director. 

