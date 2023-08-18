Meeting a special person in the Black Hills

Tom and I were fortunate to take two of our grandchildren on vacation this week. I spent a lot of time with my parents and grandparents in the Black Hills and Badlands and wanted to share the experience.
We enjoyed wildlife treks, caves and stories of gold mining and Wild Bill Hickok, all off which add to the flavor of this territory. Along with the whole experience, of course, are the treasured souvenirs. Hunting for just the right keepsake and gems takes time and we saw many items of interest. Wandering in to a place called Daisy Chain in Keystone brought an unexpected surprise.
The entrepreneur is a charming lady named Patty. Meeting her was a delight all by itself. She, of course, had a store that held a variety of merchandise, but it was Patty herself that held the charm of the establishment. She buys military and veteran caps representing all branches of the armed forces and gifts them to veterans.
How can Patty possibly know who is a veteran? Easy. She talks to each customer and tourist. I was gifted a cap of my choice alongside a gentleman who served in Iraq. We each also received a pin to wear on our new lids. The caps are very nice, but it was her kind words that meant the most. Her respect for our country and those who serve is heartwarming.
Thank you, Miss Patty, for your kindness and patronage. I don’t know when I will return to the Black Hills, but when I do I will stop in to see this special person.
It is no surprise that she resides near Mount Rushmore in a region rich in heritage. Miss Patty is what is good in America. My family will look back to her as someone who made our vacation even more memorable!