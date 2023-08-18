Meeting a special person in the Black Hills

Tom and I were fortunate to take two of our grandchildren on vacation this week. I spent a lot of time with my parents and grandparents in the Black Hills and Badlands and wanted to share the experience.

We enjoyed wildlife treks, caves and stories of gold mining and Wild Bill Hickok, all off which add to the flavor of this territory. Along with the whole experience, of course, are the treasured souvenirs. Hunting for just the right keepsake and gems takes time and we saw many items of interest. Wandering in to a place called Daisy Chain in Keystone brought an unexpected surprise.



KATHY DIEKMAN is Chahinkapa Zoo Director.

