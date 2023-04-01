Dear Friends of the Chahinkapa Zoo,

Your membership is very important to us. It gives you endless visits each season while providing a revenue through your membership fee. More importantly it tells us that you have the interest and dedication to ensure the future of the zoo and its mission. Future generations benefit from your example of loyalty and commitment. We invite your feedback, and we are happy to answer any inquiries and listen to your ideas as our members.



Kathy Diekman is the Chahinkapa Zoo director.

