Your membership is very important to us. It gives you endless visits each season while providing a revenue through your membership fee. More importantly it tells us that you have the interest and dedication to ensure the future of the zoo and its mission. Future generations benefit from your example of loyalty and commitment. We invite your feedback, and we are happy to answer any inquiries and listen to your ideas as our members.
It takes much to operate a zoo in our small community. The Chahinkapa Zoo Association, management and staff are very proud of the visitation the zoo brings to Wahpeton/Breckenridge. Tourists comprise the majority of our attendance. This is not to say that residents are not supportive as we love our community patronage. It is just a matter of numbers, and we are a small population that count on thousands more to enjoy Chahinkapa Zoo and our beautiful twin towns.
The 2023 budget is $1,005,275. It is not huge for a zoo our size. Comparable size facilities run as high as $4 million and more.
The food budget for our animal collection is $50,000. Utilities is $45,000. Maintenance is budgeted at a cost of $110,000. When you add labor (we employee 11 full-time staff, two part-time staff, plus seasonal and guest service crew (admissions, gift/food, and carousel) daily operating expenses, education and conservation licensures, advertising and more; it adds up fast.
Our biggest revenue comes from admissions. Next are memberships and fundraisers. Annual fundraisers include: ZooBoo, Wild Game Shows (biggest event generator), Giving Hearts Day (growing each year), the Wahpeton Buffalo Club Smoker, and the Prometheus Motorcycle Run.
2023 promises to be an exciting season and we are eager to see you! Please stop and say hello to the staff you meet on the pathways. We enjoy your visits and we are very appreciative of your support. We cannot do it without you!