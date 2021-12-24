Merry Christmas and make good each day

As I walk the zoo this winter morning, I am reminded about all the blessings bestowed on us here in our niche of the world. I am indeed lucky to work with all creatures great and small every day. It is especially magical this Christmas season. My family gathered last weekend to celebrate the holidays allowing me to assist our zookeepers on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. And what a significant time to witness the glory.
Seeing the thick winter hair of a cougar and the breath of the elk hanging in the chilly air are signs of the season and not to be taken for granted. Many people don’t get to witness those scenes. Other special moments in my zoo day include Tal, the orangutan, opening his presents prepared by Siena Court residents complete with traditional wrapping paper. The gibbon family is closely related to us, which is evident by Mama Effy cuddling her daughter, Poppy, as they slumber each night.
The cheetahs are warm in their new habitat and their purring is evidence of contentment. The otters are taking advantage of the ice and snow and have turned their bodies into bobsleds within their outside habitat. I would be remiss not to mention the snow leopards in their infinite beauty looking most majestic. They will unwrap (tear into) venison-stuffed Christmas boxes in the morning.
Yes indeed, it is a very wild winter wonderland at Chahinkapa Zoo. We wish to share this with you during special winter hours coming soon. In the meantime enjoy what is all around you and make good in each day!
Peace and Joy,
Kathy
The Prairie Rose Carousel is open Christmas Day 1-4 p.m.
