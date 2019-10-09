The Diversion Authority lost a key ruling last month in the lawsuit to determine whether Diversion Plan B violates Minnesota law.
Fargo’s lawyers had asserted in a pretrial motion that the Diversion opponents – Richland Wilkin JPA, Comstock, Wolverton, and the Buffalo Red River Water Resource District – should not be able to present any evidence comparing Plan B to Plan A, or present evidence about alternative flood protection plans that might be less impactful than Plan B. These lawyers also asked the judge to prevent diversion opponents from even seeking records from the Minnesota DNR that supported the DNR determination that Plan A violates Minnesota law. Two weeks ago, the judge said no to all three of their requests.
Plan A was rejected by the DNR for a host of reasons, chief among them was that approximately 54 percent of the lands removed from flooding in the project’s proposed 72,923 acre benefited area were “sparsely developed flood plain located outside of Fargo.” (Dam Safety and Public Waters Permit Application 2016-0386, Findings of Fact, Conclusions and Order, Para 34, 154).
The DNR found Plan A unlawful as it “simply shifts the burden of flooding from one sparsely developed rural area to another and, to this extent, is of minimal benefit to the public welfare.” Id. The DNR further concluded that “[t]he review of the economic analysis and flood control benefits performed for the proposed project does not establish that the quantifiable benefits support the need for the project” as required by MN statute. “Constructing a Class I (high hazard) dam is neither reasonable nor practical in light of the incremental increase of flood protection afforded to existing development in the F-M metro area.” The Plan A permit was denied because the Diversion Authority failed to establish that its proposal represented the “minimal impact solution” with respect to all other reasonable alternatives as required by MN statute. Id. (Para 85, 198).
It’s no mystery why Fargo’s lawyers would want to prevent the court from comparing Plan B to Plan A: it’s the same plan. Fargo’s Plan B actually increases the Diversion project from the 72,923-acre project that was denied a permit, to a 76,812-acre project with the dam located further south. The only significant difference between Plan A and Plan B is that Minnesota would share slightly less of the impacts. This modification however, was enough to alter the politics to prompt Gov. Mark Dayton, in his final hours in office, to direct his DNR chair to reverse his decision.
Despite the shifting politics, the facts and the law remain unchanged. Minnesota’s laws prohibit high hazard dams unless the proponent of such dams can prove that they are a last resort and that no reasonable less impact solutions exist. Plan B fails that test, even more so than Plan A.
Fargo’s Diversion still has no permits and lacks billions in funding. The standstill so apparent the entire 2019 construction season will continue throughout next year as the trial won’t happen before August 2020.
