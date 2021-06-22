The Twin Town Ambassadors and the Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce are excited to announce the Twin Town Mix and Mingle Business Showcase on Oct. 14 at the Wahpeton Event Center from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The Twin Town Mix and Mingle will showcase 25 local businesses. The evening will include a cash bar, hors d’oeuvres, give-a-ways and grand prizes. Tickets for the event are $10 and will be available at the Chamber office or from any Twin Town Ambassador beginning the beginning of August.
The Twin Town Mix and Mingle is a social event you won’t want to miss. The fun, relaxed, social atmosphere will give you the opportunity to meet business professionals in the area and visit their booths to learn about what these businesses are doing in our community.
We are currently taking applications from local businesses who would like to participate in the event. Booth space is $200 for Chamber members and $300 for non-chamber members. The showcase will allow you to show what you have to offer to other businesses and community members. Booth space is limited. Contact lisa@wbchamber.net for an application to reserve your space for this event.
We are less than a month away from our Third Annual Borderline Chalkfest. On July 17 and 18, Borderline Chalkfest will again return to the streets of Wahpeton. This year’s event will be bigger than ever with more artists scheduled to come from all around the country.
Come and watch as the artists create their art pieces over the course of two days on Fourth Street in Wahpeton. The popular community mandala exhibit will also be returning. Visitors of all ages are encouraged to help complete the mandala by coloring segments of a design created by one of our visiting artists. The event is led by Wahpeton native Shawn McCann. Check out our Facebook page for more information about the event being held on July 17 and 18.
