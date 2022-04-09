Monkey's account of life at the zoo

My name is Niko! I am a monkey living at the Chahinkapa Zoo. I just turned 17 years old and have seen many changes through the years.
I was here when a large relative, Tal, the orangutan joined our zoo family. I witnessed the arrival of rhinos, honey badgers, cheetahs, fossa, and more! The zoo is the pride of beautiful Wahpeton, North Dakota. With a mission of education, conservation and recreation, the zoo welcomes over 70,000 visitors annually!
The year 2022 brings more excitement as there is a plan to bring tigers back. Exciting stuff awaits! Zoo classes, workshops and more education on the pathways is a promise these human folks are making to each of you!
I can vouch for the Zoo Director, after all, I lived on her head for 18 months. I am eager to see you all when we open on April 23. The gibbons are next door to me and sometimes they steal the show because they have opposable thumbs. But, they don’t have a prehensile tail like me.
On your way to the north zoo you should stop in at Grandpa’s Little Zoo where you get to pet the animals. The grizzly bears, Coco and Copper are now awake as I can hear them outside spatting a bit. I see Zoo keepers running around preparing for your visit and I am soooooo excited!
If you want to see me hundreds of times you might want to buy a zoo membership for endless visits. If you want the humans to show you anything up close behind the scenes you should check out our website or ask one of them when you visit. They will make it happen for you.
