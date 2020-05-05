Last week’s move by the Moorhead City Council to take legal action to access to Wilkin County property was a lesson in hypocrisy.
Moorhead has a standing policy not to use eminent domain on its own residents. There are a number of Moorhead property owners along the Red River within city limits that have refused to sell land to complete dikes critical to flood protection. Yet when the proposal to force entry on property owners 20 miles away, they said do it.
City attorney, and also Diversion Authority attorney John Shockley, told the council that forcing entry on unwilling landowners was not really eminent domain. Yet the legal definition says, “The right of eminent domain is...to reassert, either temporarily or permanently, its dominion over of any portion of the soil of the state…” Both statements can’t be true. Moorhead Mayor Jonathan Judd is an attorney and should be aware of the meaning of eminent domain.
The Diversion Authority and its minions demonstrate again and again, the total lack of respect for upstream residents and their property. Not once has the DA engaged upstream governmental units in serious discussions over loss of valuation, infrastructure, or damage to community. Neither have they seriously addressed the potential for economic losses by farmers and farm businesses.
The lack of professional and personal ethics by Mayor Judd and the Moorhead city council is appalling. In 1992 the Eleventh Federal District Circuit Court wrote, “In the bundle of rights we call property, one of the most valued is the right to sole and exclusive possession — the right to exclude strangers, or for that matter friends, but especially the government.” By exercising eminent domain on farmers 20 miles to the south of their city, and not on their own residents, they are declaring rural residents to be second class citizens. The message is, “If we want your land, we’ll take it. If we want to help our businesses we’ll take yours. If our diversion puts your church out of business, too bad. If we want to build new cemeteries here, we’ll flood yours.”
The Moorhead City Council’s official policy is not to use eminent domain against their own citizens. Even if it means compromising their own system of river dikes. So why do they have to take the property rights of their neighbors?
