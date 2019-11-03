I hope that all the kiddos are warmed up after a very chilly ZooBoo!
Due to colder temperatures, there were fewer families this year. But it did not stop over 1,200 people from coming out and enjoying the fun.
I was asked by media and other interested folks if ZooBoo was a success. Remember that ZooBoo was started 25 years ago as a zoo fundraiser and, more importantly, has grown to a wonderful community event. We were able to keep the prices consistent throughout the last 10 years as we wish to make it affordable for families.
So my answer to whether ZooBoo was a success is always, “YES!” If success is measured in smiles and laughter, Yes! If success is measured in seeing kids bundled up hanging tight to mom and dad’s hand, Yes! If success is measured in 45 sponsors representing, businesses, organizations, and individuals, Yes! And finally if success is measured by community, Yes!
Thank you to volunteers making the night flow smoothly, And a big thanks to our 2019 ZooBoo sponsors.
Here is the list of vendors supporting ZooBoo this year:
Ace Hardware, Action Realtors, American Federal Bank, Bethel Lutheran Church, Bobcat, Casey’s General Store, Christian M Anderson, Circle of Nations, City Brew Hall, ComDel Innovation, Comstock, Daily News, Econofoods, Farmers Union Oil of Southern Valley, FCCU, Fryin’ Pan, Healing Arts Chiropractic, Hornstein Family Chiropractic, Jr. Wildlife Club, KBMW, Leighton Broadcasting; Lies, Bullis, & Hatting; McDonald’s, Midcontinent, Minn-Dak Farmers Co-Op, New Life Church of God, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Primewood Inc., Prometheus Motorcycle Club, Richland County 4-H, Rick Swenson, Sanford Clinic, Schmitty’s P&H, Smith & Strege Ltd., SunOpta, Taco John’s, Three Rivers Gymnastics, Thrifty Horizons, Wahpeton DQ, Wahpeton Fabrication, Wahpeton FFA, Wahpeton Police Dept., Walmart, Waste Management, and Wilkin Drink & Eatery.
