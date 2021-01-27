I’d like to talk briefly about the ways you can receive information regarding most things that happen here at city hall.
First, you’re reading it right now. A column in the Daily News, typically in the Thursday edition the first and third Thursdays of the month. Unless, like today’s column, I’m a week late.
I give council reports on KBMW the day after each council meeting. Currently I’m on around 8:15 a.m., but that time may change to later in the morning starting in February.
There are reports at council meetings, which are broadcast over the city’s public access channel at 5 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month. And speaking of the PA channel, if you haven’t already seen the improvements to that station you should check it out. There’s a lot of good information to mull over, including weather updates, breaking news, event information, and so on. If your organization has some info you want out to the public, just let me know.
The city’s website is a good place for information about public meetings, elected officials, a public calendar, and much more. I try to keep the calendar up-to-date with whatever event I can find taking place in town. I’m hopeful it will be a place for people to go when they’re planning an event so they don’t double up.
A tool that’s become popular is social media. The city maintains a Facebook page, an Instagram page, and a Twitter account. You can find announcements as well as other general information on those sites.
Our YouTube channel is used to a lesser extent, but if you’re looking for a past video we produced or our marketing spots, that’s where you’ll find them.
All in all, we do our best to keep you informed and current on information you want to know.
Here’s where to find us:
Website - www.wahpeton.com (you can also find info on www.visitwahpeton.com)
Facebook - Wahpeton, ND
Instagram - wahpetoncity
Twitter - @WahpetonND
Midcontinent - Channel 12
YouTube - Wahpeton, North Dakota
