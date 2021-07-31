Sitting on the curb at Heritage Square in downtown Wahpeton listening to Kroshus and Krew on Thursday was so much fun! Although it was the perfect kickoff to the second Annual Headwaters Music Festival, it was so much more than that. To me it was the epitome of summer.

The smiles on faces of attendees was telling of the joy that this gathering offered. Friends and neighbors congregated in lawn chairs, visiting, tapping their feet to the music, and even the shy patrons wearing a “don’t embarrass me Tilford” look was familiar to all. The two-day event was wonderful and I commend the group of musicians and the committee of “go-getters” that arranged the festival. Bravo! Dave Engstrom would be proud.

In other music news, the NY Kammermusiker woodwind ensemble will be flying in for the annual concert at Chahinkapa Zoo. It is scheduled at 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16. Tal (Talukan) the musician in residence is getting ready with daily “rehearsals” warming up on the recorder.

Keep music in your hearts and head each day as it can help set the mood for a healthy and happy life.

KATHY DIEKMAN is Zoo Director of Chahinkapa Zoo in Wahpeton.

